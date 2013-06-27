Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Thursday, June 27, 2013

Arts & Culture

Lucky Tubb Returns to Poughkeepsie

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2013 at 9:00 AM

Lucky Tubb
  • Lucky Tubb

Lucky Tubb is about as real-deal honky tonk as it gets. Which is how it should be, since in his particular case the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree: The Texas-born singer’s great uncle was none other than country legend Ernest Tubb. With his twang-hungry band, the Modern Day Troubadors, the younger Tubb has been raising a righteous ruckus on the roots music scene these last few years. And no doubt he’ll be doing the same when he hits McAuley’s Tavern in Poughkeepsie on July 12.

Like the best country standards, Tubb’s tunes are tempered with tough, real-life experience: It was at age 17, while serving a five-year prison sentence, that the singer learned the guitar and began writing songs. Generations, his 2002 debut, is a heapin’ helpin’ of classic, high-energy, blues- and Western swing-infused gems, and it topped the True Country charts for three weeks.

Here, Lucky and band pick one out live on the air at Michigan radio station WYCE:

Lucky Tubb and the Modern Day Troubadors will perform at McAuley’s Tavern in Poughkeepsie on July 12 at 9pm. For ticket prices and information, call (845) 486-9483.

