Campaign Launched for Film About Great Barrington Drummer

In addition to leading regular sessions at the original location of Club Helsinki in Great Barrington, Randy Kaye taught music at New York University, Simon’s Rock College, and Berkshire Community College, and besides working with Hendrix and Giuffre also performed with such giants as Duke Ellington, Roland Kirk, Larry Coryell, Dave Izenson, Paul Chambers, Roswell Rudd, Sheila Jordan, Enrico Rava, Keith Jarrett, Dave Holland, Perry Robinson, Tony Scott, and Jaki Byard.
Take in this trailer for the film-funding campaign:
For more information on Tao Beat(s), or to contribute to the project, visit
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tao-beats-drummer-randy-kaye-a-jazz-odyessy#/.
