Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Arts & Culture

Campaign Launched for Film About Great Barrington Drummer

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Randy Kaye
  • Randy Kaye

Eight years after his passing, Western Massachusetts drummer Randy Kaye remains one of the most underappreciated musicians in the history of avant-garde jazz. Although his longest tenure was with clarinetist/saxophonist Jimmy Giuffre (25 years), Kaye is perhaps more widely remembered for his stint in the short-lived experimental band that Jimi Hendrix led between the dissolution of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and his appearance at the Woodstock Festival. To rectify Kaye’s undeservedly low profile and shine a light on his music, his son Justin Kaye is currently producing Tao Beat(s), a documentary on the late percussionist, which is being funded via an Indiegogo campaign.

In addition to leading regular sessions at the original location of Club Helsinki in Great Barrington, Randy Kaye taught music at New York University, Simon’s Rock College, and Berkshire Community College, and besides working with Hendrix and Giuffre also performed with such giants as Duke Ellington, Roland Kirk, Larry Coryell, Dave Izenson, Paul Chambers, Roswell Rudd, Sheila Jordan, Enrico Rava, Keith Jarrett, Dave Holland, Perry Robinson, Tony Scott, and Jaki Byard.

Take in this trailer for the film-funding campaign:

For more information on Tao Beat(s), or to contribute to the project, visit
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tao-beats-drummer-randy-kaye-a-jazz-odyessy#/.

