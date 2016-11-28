-
courtesy of the Kingston Uptown Business Association
Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, December 2nd, during Kingston Uptown Business Association’s (KUBA’s) Annual Snowflake Festival, and he’s arriving in an historic fire truck. On the festival’s main stage on the corner of Wall Street and John Street in uptown Kingston, there will be all sorts of performances to celebrate his arrival, including Music Together, the Center for Creative Education’s Energy and Pook performers, the Coleman High School Chorus, the Kingston High School Brass Band, and Ukraine Dancers.
The Snowflake Festival is the centerpiece of uptown’s holiday season and KUBA’s grateful gift to the community. Festival-goers can stroll the streets to the sound of Victorian Carolers and explore local shops and businesses who offer crafts, hot chocolate, and cookies. You might see The Ice-Man as he creates snowflake displays with dancing lights and music, or Mrs. Claus performing her holiday magic show with puppets, or The Heat-Mizer who juggles fire.
When you need a warm place to land, head to the Fireman’s Museum at 266 Fair Street, where they’ll be handing out treats and chatting up Kingston’s historic firemen’s heritage. At the Senate House
at 296 Fair Street will be fixtures from all your favorite songs: a specially-decorated winter wonderland, carolers, chestnuts roasting over an open fire, hot apple cider, and a horse drawn carriage that you can ride! Visit with Santa in the Yorker Barn and grab a tour of the Loughran House, filled with seasonal decorations.
The Kingston Uptown Business Association (KUBA) presents the Annual Snowflake Festival in the Historic Stockade Business District of Uptown Kingston: Friday, December 2nd, from 6-8p; free! Make reservations soon to eat at one of the many delicious uptown restaurants that evening.
Don’t miss the child’s bicycle raffle at the main stage!