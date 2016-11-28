Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, November 28, 2016

Kids & Family

KUBA’s Annual Snowflake Festival

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 9:00 AM

COURTESY OF THE KINGSTON UPTOWN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
  • courtesy of the Kingston Uptown Business Association

Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, December 2nd, during Kingston Uptown Business Association’s (KUBA’s) Annual Snowflake Festival, and he’s arriving in an historic fire truck. On the festival’s main stage on the corner of Wall Street and John Street in uptown Kingston, there will be all sorts of performances to celebrate his arrival, including Music Together, the Center for Creative Education’s Energy and Pook performers, the Coleman High School Chorus, the Kingston High School Brass Band, and Ukraine Dancers.

The Snowflake Festival is the centerpiece of uptown’s holiday season and KUBA’s grateful gift to the community. Festival-goers can stroll the streets to the sound of Victorian Carolers and explore local shops and businesses who offer crafts, hot chocolate, and cookies. You might see The Ice-Man as he creates snowflake displays with dancing lights and music, or Mrs. Claus performing her holiday magic show with puppets, or The Heat-Mizer who juggles fire.

When you need a warm place to land, head to the Fireman’s Museum at 266 Fair Street, where they’ll be handing out treats and chatting up Kingston’s historic firemen’s heritage. At the Senate House at 296 Fair Street will be fixtures from all your favorite songs: a specially-decorated winter wonderland, carolers, chestnuts roasting over an open fire, hot apple cider, and a horse drawn carriage that you can ride! Visit with Santa in the Yorker Barn and grab a tour of the Loughran House, filled with seasonal decorations.

The Kingston Uptown Business Association (KUBA) presents the Annual Snowflake Festival in the Historic Stockade Business District of Uptown Kingston: Friday, December 2nd, from 6-8p; free! Make reservations soon to eat at one of the many delicious uptown restaurants that evening.
Don’t miss the child’s bicycle raffle at the main stage!
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

  • Intergenerational Music Together

  • Intergenerational Music Together

    A certain favorite children’s music classes are bringing it to the Thompson House in Rhinebeck for a weekly discounted series that will warm your heart and make it sing.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Jan 18, 2016
  • Stoking the Fire

  • Stoking the Fire

    Kingston
    • by Anne Pyburn Craig
    • Oct 1, 2015
  • Bishop Allen

  • Bishop Allen

    Pontiffs of Pop
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Aug 1, 2014
  • More »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Rush of the Ride – Mountain Bike Edition

    This area is no stranger to mountain biking, and May is the month for getting started (or restarted) with it.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • May 4, 2015

  • Celebrate International Yoga Day

    Spend International Yoga Day at Shanti Mandir! Activities include yoga lessons, a presentation on the benefits of yoga, and a free vegetarian lunch.
    • by Jake Swain
    • Jun 10, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Hillary Harvey

  • Winter Break Programming Round-up

    Spend time together and apart during the last week of 2016 with winter break programming around the Hudson Valley and beyond.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Dec 19, 2016

  • The final Night Sky Adventure of 2016

    The last Night Sky Adventure of 2016 is happening on December 20th at the Dudley Observatory at miSci!
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Dec 12, 2016

  • An Oasis Pages Relaunch

    On December 8th, Oasis Pages is being relaunched with an event at Fiber Flame in Rhinebeck. It's a hands-on way for women and girls of all ages to share in the benefits of diary-writing.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Dec 5, 2016
  • More »

Top Commenters

Current Issue

December 1-31, 2016
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS