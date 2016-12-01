“A Holiday on Huguenot Street”

click to enlarge

Historic Huguenot Street and the Reformed Church of New Paltz are hosting a weekend-long series of events, from Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 3.

Take a holiday tour of the Huguenot houses, offered every hour from 5-9pm on Friday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Or, if you prefer, stroll down the early 18th-century street with some cookies from the Misty Mountain Girl Scout Troop. The Troop will be holding a cookie walk from 5-8pm on Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday.

The street will be decorated for the season inside and out, and the museum’s gift shop will be selling ornaments, Steiff bears, jewelry, books, and more for those looking to get some items checked off their lists. If you still have some shopping to do afterward, The Reformed Church’s annual craft fair at Wullschleger Education Building will open at 5pm on Friday. “Soup on the Stoop” will follow on the church’s steps at 6pm.

click to enlarge

Also on Friday, the Paper Lantern Light Parade starts at 6:45pm. Participants will walk from the Reformed Church to the Deyo House lawn for the community tree lighting soon after, setting the darkened street aglow. Lanterns can be purchased in advance here. After the tree lighting, Santa stops by the Deyo House porch, and guests are welcome to take photos until 8pm, when New Paltz-based jazz and swing group the Big Blue Band perform.

Duetimage Photography taking family and pet holiday portraits at 4:30pm on Friday and 9:30 am on Saturday at the Wullschleger Education Building, all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society of Walden.

If you’ve ever heard the carol “Jingle Bells” and wanted to experience a ride in a one horse open sleigh, there will be horse drawn wagon rides along the street on Saturday. Rides will depart from DuBois Fort, available every 15 minutes from 1-4pm for $5. Children three and under are free.

For more information, visit Historic Huguenot Street’s website.