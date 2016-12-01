click to enlarge

It’s one thing to know how to construct a near-perfect cocktail, to hold an understanding of the balance of flavor and subtle intention of every ingredient. It’s another thing entirely to transpose that knowledge of mixology onto making music. But Saugerties native and Kingston’s well-loved Stockade Tavern barman Josh Rosenmeier has a firm grasp on both, and he’s (finally) letting everyone know it. His performance name, J.K. Vanderbilt, like his music and his drink, is an homage to old America: sophisticated, meticulously crafted, and tough as shit.

With a debut album in production and set for an early 2017 release — one on which Rosenmeier played every instrument — J.K. Vanderbilt’s first single, “Shine a Light,” premieres here just ahead of his entrée regional performance this weekend. The album, called How to Build a Fire and being recorded and produced by Chris Hansen and Matt Pond, builds on the grit and spitfire of the single.

J.K. Vanderbilt opens for matt pond PA at Kingston’s Dutch Church Saturday, December 3, supporting their recently released LP, Winter Lives. Doors at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance or at the door.