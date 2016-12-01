Joe Louis Walker Jams in Marlborough for Monday Residency



Joe Louis Walker

In the 1980s, Joe Louis Walker began burning up the electric blues scene in force via constant touring and soulful albums like Cold is the Night (1986) and The Gift (1988). Starting next week, Hudson Valley blues buffs will be bountifully blessed when the guitarist and vocalist settles into the Falcon for a month-long Monday night residency.

Born in San Francisco in 1949, Walker picked up the guitar at age eight and by age 16 was a steady presence on the Bay Area club scene. In addition to rooming with the great Mike Bloomfield, Walker (or JLW, as he’s also known) has played with a list legends that includes such staggering names as Jimi Hendrix, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, and Thelonious Monk.

In this 2012 clip, Walker and his band are joined by local guitarist Murali Coryell:





Joe Louis Walker will perform at the Falcon in Marlborough, New York, on December 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 8pm. Donation requested. For more information, call (845) 236-7970 or visit http://www.liveatthefalcon.com/.