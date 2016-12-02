“Unmasked!” A New Play by Raine Grayson

click to enlarge

The New Paltz Players will present a new work that explores body politics and gender identity December 2 and 3.

Gender studies and body politics have been around for, but are slowly emerging in the collective consciousness as an important topic of discussion.

Judith Butler, an American philosopher and gender theorist, declared gender as a performance in her groundbreaking publication Gender Trouble, released in 1990. “Transparent,” an Emmy-winning American comedy-drama series on Amazon starring Jeffrey Tambor, was released in 2014.

This freshly written production by activist and SUNY New Paltz theatre student Raine Grayson details the female-to-male transition experience. Laughter combines with catharsis, and the show reveals the perils experienced by members of the LGBTQ community.

“This is a project two years in the making,” Grayson explains. “As a director and a writer, “Unmasked!” is serving me both as an educational process and a way to shine the right kinds of lights on new queer stories.”

Grayson's previous productions include his one-man autobiographical show “Trainwreck,” Shadowland Stages premiere “Four Voices,” and vignette reading “La Douleur Exquise.” The cast and crew in this community-based show will feature local theatre alumni and persona.

December 2 and 3 at 8pm, December 4 at 2pm at SUNY New Paltz’s Parker Theatre. General Admission is free, but first come first serve. For more information call (845) 489-5159, or visit their website.