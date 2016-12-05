An Oasis Pages Relaunch

click to enlarge

Girls and diaries seem to be made for each other. And in the case of, they totally are. The diary encourages girls to explore their inner landscapes through inviting prompts, words lists, and inspiring notes. It’s got plenty of free space, too, for girls who write – and girls who might want to. Designed in 2014 by Grace Welker, the diary was published as a community endeavor with the support of crowdsourcing. On December 8th, it’s being relaunched with an event at Fiber Flame in Rhinebeck.Fiber Flame Studio is a make-your-own mixed-media art space on East Market Street where all ages and abilities are invited to play. It's hosting, which includes a talk on the magic of diary-writing, a discussion, and the opportunity for private writing. It’s great for anyone who loves writing or those who have always wanted to keep a diary, but weren’t sure where to begin. “Oasis Pages is about knowing that your voice, your life, your stories matter. There’s this amazing window in the teen years for self-discovery, for getting curious about who you are and where you fit in,” says Welker. “This upcoming event at Fiber Flame is a hands-on way for women and girls of all ages to share in the benefits of diary-writing.”