Jesse Malin Plays Pawling on Sunday



Jesse Malin

If Jesse Malin were ever to leave New York (not likely), the entire old-school punk/rock ’n’ roll scene would surely collapse, such a lynchpin scenemaker he is. But besides making that scene via his curatorial involvement with vital venues like Coney Island High and Bowery Electric, Malin’s well known as a dynamic music maker himself, starting in the 1980s with hardcore pioneers Heart Attack and continuing with ’90s glam punkers D Generation and his current solo career. It’s in the latter guise that he hits Daryl’s House for a rare upstate show this Sunday.

Malin’s eighth and most recent album is 2015’s Outsiders, which continues the poetic, Springsteen-esque rock singer-songwriter style he’s been cultivating since 2003’s The Fine Art of Self-Destruction.

See and hear him and his band play the former album's title track on the BBC’s “The Quay Sessions” earlier this year:





Jesse Malin will perform at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York, on December 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 and $25 reserved seating. For more information, call (845) 289-0185 or visit http://www.darylshouseclub.com/.