Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Arts & Culture

Jesse Malin Plays Pawling on Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Jesse Malin
  • Jesse Malin

If Jesse Malin were ever to leave New York (not likely), the entire old-school punk/rock ’n’ roll scene would surely collapse, such a lynchpin scenemaker he is. But besides making that scene via his curatorial involvement with vital venues like Coney Island High and Bowery Electric, Malin’s well known as a dynamic music maker himself, starting in the 1980s with hardcore pioneers Heart Attack and continuing with ’90s glam punkers D Generation and his current solo career. It’s in the latter guise that he hits Daryl’s House for a rare upstate show this Sunday.

Malin’s eighth and most recent album is 2015’s Outsiders, which continues the poetic, Springsteen-esque rock singer-songwriter style he’s been cultivating since 2003’s The Fine Art of Self-Destruction.

See and hear him and his band play the former album's title track on the BBC’s “The Quay Sessions” earlier this year:



Jesse Malin will perform at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York, on December 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 and $25 reserved seating. For more information, call (845) 289-0185 or visit http://www.darylshouseclub.com/.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Peter Aaron

Top Commenters

Current Issue

December 1-31, 2016
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS