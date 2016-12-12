Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, December 12, 2016

The final Night Sky Adventure of 2016

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge 12513504_10153790693428433_4386710947723260803_o.jpg

Preparing for the Perseid meteor shower, Juno at Jupiter, our friend the Moon, and buying a telescope for your family – these are some of the programs hosted by the Dudley Observatory at miSci this year. During the third Tuesday of the month, miSci (the Museum of Innovation and Science) stays open late for extended hours so visitors can experience astronomy lessons, activities, planetarium shows, and night sky viewing, if the weather is cooperative. The last Night Sky Adventure of 2016 is happening on December 20th.

The Dudley Observatory is the nation’s oldest non-academic intuition of astronomical research. And miSci is the only science center in Tech Valley offering an interactive, multimedia experience for visitors of all ages, as well as programming for school children throughout northeastern New York, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont. In 2015, with an increasing need for greater science education, Dudley and miSci partnered up to offer astronomy programs and education.

Night Sky Adventures provide a great way for families to learn about space and how to observe the sky and its phenomena,” says Dr. Valerie Rapson, the Outreach Astronomer who will talk about the major astronomy discoveries of 2016 - from the evidence of gravitational waves to the new pictures of Pluto and the possibility of life on nearby planets – during the December Adventure. After the discussion, there will be a live planetarium show focusing on Winter sky constellations. miSci is open from 9a-8:30p that day, so visitors can explore the science center’s various interactive exhibits before and after the Adventure.

Night Sky Adventure at the Dudley Observatory (http://dudleyobservatory.org) at miSci (http://www.misci.org), 15 Nott Terrace Heights in Schenectady: Tuesday, December 20th; 7-8:30p; free with miSci General Admission: $10.50 for Adults, $7.50 for Children (under 12), $9.00 for Seniors (age 65+) and free for miSci members. Bring binoculars or telescopes for your amateur astronomer, or use the equipment provided. The program is accessible to all ages and skill levels. View their event page for the full schedule of Night Sky Adventures (http://dudleyobservatory.org/night-sky-adventure/). (Note, the December date is incorrect on the website and will be held on December 20th.)

Keep the Dudley Observatory at miSci in mind this winter as a fun place to bring the kids!
Tags: , , , ,

