Stockade Works Receives CFA Funding

click to enlarge

Looking forward to seeing more celebrities around Kingston, with the added bonus of some economic development? Stockade Works has just obtained a million dollar grant from the State of New York.

Led by founder and actress Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful, Betty & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes), Stockade Works is a state of the art film and technology plan for Kingston’s mid-town Arts District. A 70,000 square foot factory in Kingston will get a makeover into a new film, television, and postproduction studio.

Stockade Works have partnered with RUPCO, a Kingston-based non-for-profit that helps create sustainable housing and rentals in the Hudson Valley, for the project.

As a part of their “Make Local Work” motto, they are planning on including a variety of events and local talent to be conducted in an all new, state-of-the-art space.

Film production will be a large part of the project, which includes installing technologically advanced sound stages. Other perks for bringing happenings to the area are in the works, including a space for budding entrepreneurs. Education and workshops in media technology will be available onsite, as will an entire community event space devoted to live music, film screenings, theatre productions, and panels.

The building will be redone and built using sustainable, green building techniques, and is expected to produce up to 2,000 jobs in its first three years. Crew, talent, tech developers, and creativity are all wanted.

Though they received a million dollar grant from the state, Stockade Works are still working their way toward a multi-million dollar goal in fundraising. Check out their website for more information. There will be a holiday launch benefit for Stockade Works on December 17 from 6-9 pm in Kingston. Tickets are $75.