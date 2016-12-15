Troy's Sean Rowe Unveils New Video

Any lover of powerfully moving music should count themselves lucky to be living in the age of Sean Rowe, who, readers may remember, I profiled for Chronogram back in 2011. With his sweetly dark songs and robustly deep baritone he’s won comparisons to Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen, and, now that both of those masters have passed on, Rowe is one of the few artists who seems remotely capable of filling their shoes. Only time will tell, of course. But in the interim, the Capital Region-based singer-songwriter has just released a new video for the track “To Leave Something Behind.”

Originally released as a seven-inch single in 2013, the song found a renewed life and a wider audience via the Ben Alleck film The Accountant. “I suppose the subject matter of the song is emotionally charged and represents a sentiment that other people can relate to,” Rowe says. “There’s a desperation to the times that we’re living in and I was trying to reflect that in the song through my own experience of raising a family and trying to navigate the right moves.”

Here it is:





More information about Sean Rowe is available at http://www.seanrowe.net/.