Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Arts & Culture

Troy's Sean Rowe Unveils New Video

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Sean Rowe

Any lover of powerfully moving music should count themselves lucky to be living in the age of Sean Rowe, who, readers may remember, I profiled for Chronogram back in 2011. With his sweetly dark songs and robustly deep baritone he’s won comparisons to Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen, and, now that both of those masters have passed on, Rowe is one of the few artists who seems remotely capable of filling their shoes. Only time will tell, of course. But in the interim, the Capital Region-based singer-songwriter has just released a new video for the track “To Leave Something Behind.”

Originally released as a seven-inch single in 2013, the song found a renewed life and a wider audience via the Ben Alleck film The Accountant. “I suppose the subject matter of the song is emotionally charged and represents a sentiment that other people can relate to,” Rowe says. “There’s a desperation to the times that we’re living in and I was trying to reflect that in the song through my own experience of raising a family and trying to navigate the right moves.”

Here it is:

More information about Sean Rowe is available at http://www.seanrowe.net/.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • New Paltz Guitarist's Book is a Visual Feast

    Scott Helland of Frenchy and the Punk has published a compendium of his drawings.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Feb 12, 2016

  • To Market To Market

    A partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Saugerties highlights just how much is going on at the Saugerties Farmer's Market.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Jul 20, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Peter Aaron

Top Commenters

Current Issue

December 1-31, 2016
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS