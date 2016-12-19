Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, December 19, 2016

Kids & Family

Winter Break Programming Round-up

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge The Mastodon Diorama in Native Peoples of New York Hall at the New York State Museum
  • The Mastodon Diorama in Native Peoples of New York Hall at the New York State Museum

Winter break is upon us, and it's the perfect opportunity to explore. With programming in and around the Hudson Valley, you can spend time together and apart during the last week of 2016.

The New York State Museum in Albany is hosting free Holiday School Vacation Week Programs that are great for all ages. And the theme is appropriately the Ice Age. From Tuesday, December 27th, through Saturday, December 31st, the Museum will provide science and art programming every afternoon for families. A NOVA film depicts a race between developers in the Rocky Mountains and archaeologists who uncover a unique fossil site. A Pleistocene Exploration Station lets kids hold the giant teeth of mastodons and mammoths. An inflatable planetarium will present a guided tour of the winter sky’s constellations. Mixed media craft projects highlight three-dimensional paper folding and magnet-making. On New Year’s Eve, there’s a party and 3p countdown in the Huxley Theater. For the full schedule and program times, visit their website. And remember, admission to the Museum is always suggested donation.

The Little Gym of Kingston is hosting drop-off Holiday Break Camps for kids ages 3-10.  There’s a special Christmas Eve Camp, and Camps that run from Monday, December 26th through Friday, December 30th. Choose the full day camp from 9a-4p, or opt for a mini-camp in either the morning or afternoon session. Each camp day has a different theme, including a pajama party and a New Year’s Beach Bash, and combine fun physical activity, games, and arts & crafts. Half days are $32 per child for members, $38 for non-members. Full days are $52 per child for members, $62 for non-members. Ask about the 20% sibling discount. Call 845-382-1020 to book a spot. And visit their website for more info.

Poughkidsie in Poughkeepsie is open daily from 10a-5p during the final week of 2016. And on Friday, December 30th, and Saturday, December 31st, there’s a special Time Capsule workshop. It’s an opportunity for families to reflect on 2016 and preserve memories before jumping into 2017. It’s $25 per family for members, $35 for non-members. View their website for more info and to buy tickets.

Don’t miss the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum’s biggest party of the year, New Year’s @ Noon. This Poughkeepsie staple celebrates with music, dancing, and a special surprise every hour as they count down to noon. Buy tickets in advance, as it'll likely sell out. It’s $10 per person for MHCM members, $14 per person for non-members. Go to their website.

And don’t forget! The Bronx Zoo, which is super easy to get to from upstate and has all-day parking for low rates (free for members), is pay-what-you-wish every Wednesday. The winter is a nice time of year to bundle up and visit, too. You’ll miss the crowds, enjoy winter animals in their elements, and can warm up in indoor and heated animal habitats, like Madagascar and the Butterfly Conservatory. Go to their website to learn more.
