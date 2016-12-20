Hudson Valley Trumpeter Chris Pasin Offers Holiday Tracks

Raised in Chicago, Pasin performed at the Village Vanguard with the George Russell Big Band in the 1970s and the Buddy Rich Band in the early 1980s, backing up Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sarah Vaughan, Mel Torme, Ray Charles, and Nancy Wilson with the latter. Afterward, he played with the Toshiko Akioshi/Lew Tabackin big band, Brother Jack McDuff, Machito, and others.
His new holiday sessions find him joined by local greats Jeff “Siege” Siegel (drums), Ira Coleman (bass), Armen Donelian (piano), Peter Einhorn (guitar), Rich Syracuse (bass), and Patricia Dalton Fennel (vocal) and include versions of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and this one, “We Three Kings”:
All three tracks are available as mp3 downloads from iTunes, CDBaby, and http://chrispasin.com/.