Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Arts & Culture

Hudson Valley Trumpeter Chris Pasin Offers Holiday Tracks

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Chris Pasin
  • Chris Pasin

When Ron Hart favorably reviewed Chris Pasin’s Random Acts of Kindness in the March issue of Chronogram, I couldn’t help thinking how the CD cover’s snow scene really crystalized the desolate-but-somehow-soothing nature of a Hudson Valley winter. Well, it seems the season is still on the mind of the bold-toned upstate trumpeter, as he recently released three specially recorded, download-only, holiday-themed tracks.

Raised in Chicago, Pasin performed at the Village Vanguard with the George Russell Big Band in the 1970s and the Buddy Rich Band in the early 1980s, backing up Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sarah Vaughan, Mel Torme, Ray Charles, and Nancy Wilson with the latter. Afterward, he played with the Toshiko Akioshi/Lew Tabackin big band, Brother Jack McDuff, Machito, and others.

His new holiday sessions find him joined by local greats Jeff “Siege” Siegel (drums), Ira Coleman (bass), Armen Donelian (piano), Peter Einhorn (guitar), Rich Syracuse (bass), and Patricia Dalton Fennel (vocal) and include versions of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and this one, “We Three Kings”:

All three tracks are available as mp3 downloads from iTunes, CDBaby, and http://chrispasin.com/.

