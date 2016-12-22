Hank and the Skinny 3 Tear it Up in Newburgh Tomorrow Night

Led by guitarist/vocalist Michael O’Neill, once of ’80s New York scum rockers the Honeymoon Killers and Minneapolis power trio Bad Thing, Hank and the Skinny 3 kick out melodic, soulful, roots-tinged garage rock. For this gig, O’Neill promises some retooled holiday classics and new originals.
Dig 2014’s bittersweet “Everywhere I Go”:
Hank and the Skinny 3 will perform at the Wherehouse in Newburgh, New York, on December 23 at 9pm. Admission is free. For more information, call (845) 561-7240 or visit https://www.facebook.com/THE-WHEREHOUSE-83206957085/.