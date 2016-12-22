Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Hank and the Skinny 3 Tear it Up in Newburgh Tomorrow Night

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016

Hank and the Skinny 3
  Hank and the Skinny 3

The Wherehouse is one of the vital venues that’s doing Newburgh proud, bringing in adventurous art and music that’s helping greatly with the city’s ongoing cultural renaissance. Concerning the latter medium, tomorrow night the bar and vegetarian-friendly cafe welcomes to its cozy stage the Croton-on-Hudson outfit Hank and the Skinny 3.

Led by guitarist/vocalist Michael O’Neill, once of ’80s New York scum rockers the Honeymoon Killers and Minneapolis power trio Bad Thing, Hank and the Skinny 3 kick out melodic, soulful, roots-tinged garage rock. For this gig, O’Neill promises some retooled holiday classics and new originals.

Dig 2014’s bittersweet “Everywhere I Go”:

Hank and the Skinny 3 will perform at the Wherehouse in Newburgh, New York, on December 23 at 9pm. Admission is free. For more information, call (845) 561-7240 or visit https://www.facebook.com/THE-WHEREHOUSE-83206957085/.

