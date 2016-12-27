Pennings' 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Keg Drop

click to enlarge

Pennings Farm in Warwick is hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration… With a cylinder-shaped twist. From December 31st from 9pm to 1am, the bar will hold an evening of rip roaring celebration to ring in the new year (for a full list of celebrations, check out Chronogram's New Year's Eve Event Guide).

It may be a bit too chilly to go out and enjoy their 100-acre apple orchard, but the party will rock all night with live music by the Black Dirt Bandits. This band of brothers will play a mix of southern and classic rock, including covers from Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line, Johnny Cash, and some originals.

The Black Dirt Bandits

Hungry after dancing?The pub and grill will be serving a late night buffet of bar snacks to compliment Pennings’ selection of American craft beer, wine, and cider. A photo booth will be set up, and guests are encouraged to post their pictures on social media with the hashtag #penningsfarmnyekegdrop. Party accessories will be provided to guests for pictures.

This all leads up to the big event. The ball drop. Actually… The keg drop. Remember that cylinder-shaped twist? Pennings will have their countdown to the drop of a lit-up silver keg. Free champagne or hard cider, courtesy of the new Pennings Farm hard cidery, toast with the keg drop countdown.

Tickets are $15. For more info call (845) 986-1059 or visit their website. Pennings Farm Market, 161 South Route 94, Warwick.