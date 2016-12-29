Jeff "Siege" Siegel Celebrates New Album in Rosendale



Jeff "Siege" Siegel

Jeff “Siege” Siegel just might be the hardest-working jazz drummer in the Hudson Valley. He always seems to be playing somewhere in the region. And for much of last year he was hard at work not only on the stage but in the studio as well, crafting his quartet's new album King of Xhosa (Artist Recording Collective), whose arrival will be heralded with a record release show at the Rosendale Cafe on January 17.

Also a composer and music educator, Siegel has performed with Sir Roland Hanna, Ron Carter, Kenny Burrell, Jack DeJohnette, Benny Golson, Frank Foster, Sheila Jordan, Helen Merrill, Mose Allison, Dave Douglas, Lee Shaw, and numerous other jazz giants. King of Xhosa, the third album studio album by Siegel’s quartet, fuses straight-ahead post-bop with deeply spiritual South African stylings. Collaborating with the leader on the recording are South African trumpet master Feya Faku saxophonist Erica Lindsay, pianist Francesca Tanksley, bassist Rich Syracuse, and percussionist Fred Berryhill.

This clip from the session shows the recording of the track “Prayer”:

The Jeff “Siege” Siegel Quartet will perform at the Rosendale Cafe in Rosendale, New York, on January 17 at 8pm. For ticket price and more information, call (845) 658-9048 or visit http://rosendalecafe.com/.