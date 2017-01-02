Sunday Children’s Series at the Hudson River Maritime Museum

click to enlarge
At its peak, the U.S. ice trade employed about 90,000 people, with supplies from the Hudson River going to feed New York City’s growing demand during the hot summers. But how was the industry able to keep harvested winter river ice from melting all year long? Families can find out, with a story and a science experiment, during the Hudson River Maritime Museum
’s first Children’s Series program on Sunday, January 8th, at 1p.
The Hudson River Maritime Museum is located along the historic Rondout Creek waterfront in downtown Kingston. Established in 1980 as a collecting, research organization, it’s the only museum in New York State exclusively dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the maritime history of the Hudson River, its tributaries, and related industries, like brick making, bluestone quarrying, cement making, coal transport, and crushed stone. They’ve got objects and archives galore, including photographs, ice yachts, ship models, life boats, and a 100-year-old shad boat. You can’t miss the historic steam tugboat Mathilda
in the garden outside, but look around the back of the museum, too, for the maritime playground. Sharing knowledge and passion for maritime history through public events, lectures, education programs and activities, exhibitions, and publications, the HRMM also expanded in 2016 to include the Riverport Wooden Boat School, which offers a variety of drawing, carpentry, and boat building classes.
The children’s activity series will run every second Sunday of the month at 1p at the Hudson River Maritime Museum at 50 Rondout Landing in Kingston, offering a hands-on exploration of history, with snacks and hot cocoa included. Craft a sailor’s valentine from sea shells on February 12th; make scrimshaw from soap and learn about Hudson Valley whaling on March 12th; create a “micro-watershed” and learn about the Hudson River estuary on April 9th! It’s free for HRMM Household Membership holders (just $50 per year), or included with regular museum admission for non-members ($7 for adults; $5 for seniors and children 18 and under; free for kids 4 years and younger; and there’s also a family rate). Advance RSVP is requested. Email education@hrmm.org or call 845.331.0071 x.11. Day-of participants will be welcomed, space permitting. Ask about the HRMM’s education programs, field trips, and outreach programs on a variety of topics.
Don’t miss the HRMM’s fun kids’ page on their website!