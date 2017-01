Sunday Children’s Series at the Hudson River Maritime Museum

click to enlarge

At its peak, the U.S. ice trade employed about 90,000 people, with supplies from the Hudson River going to feed New York City’s growing demand during the hot summers. But how was the industry able to keep harvested winter river ice from melting all year long? Families can find out, with a story and a science experiment, during the Hudson River Maritime Museum ’s first Children’s Series program on Sunday, January 8th, at 1p.The Hudson River Maritime Museum is located along the historic Rondout Creek waterfront in downtown Kingston. Established in 1980 as a collecting, research organization, it’s the only museum in New York State exclusively dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the maritime history of the Hudson River, its tributaries, and related industries, like brick making, bluestone quarrying, cement making, coal transport, and crushed stone. They’ve got objects and archives galore, including photographs, ice yachts, ship models, life boats, and a 100-year-old shad boat. You can’t miss the historic steam tugboatin the garden outside, but look around the back of the museum, too, for the maritime playground. Sharing knowledge and passion for maritime history through public events, lectures, education programs and activities, exhibitions, and publications, the HRMM also expanded in 2016 to include the Riverport Wooden Boat School, which offers a variety of drawing, carpentry, and boat building classes.