Eastern European Folk Invades Kingston

Although Blato Zlato is tagged as “everyone’s favorite Turkish reggae band in the Hudson Valley” on the club’s website, to these ears that’s a bit misleading. The music I’ve checked out by the group is firmly in the Balkan string band tradition, and very well done—though if they are indeed experimenting with such Caribbean/Black Sea hybrids I’m certainly intrigued. A much bigger ensemble—twelve pieces to Blato Zlato’s usual six—Sekanjabin is based in New Paltz and similarly mines belly dance-friendly Middle Eastern and Eastern European forms, as does G-String Orchestra, who've been welcome performers at Mower’s flea market in Woodstock in years past.
Surrender here to Blato Zlato live in 2015:
Blato Zlato, Sekanjabin, and G-String Orchestra will perform at BSP in Kingston, New York, on January 12 at 8pm. A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, call (845) 481-5158 or visit http://bspkingston.com/.