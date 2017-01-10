Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Arts & Culture

Peekskill's Daisy Jopling Unveils New Album

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Daisy Jopling
  • Daisy Jopling

Now based in Peeksill, violinist Daisy Jopling originally hails from London, England, where she studied at the Royal College of Music before going on to other prestigious academies. In addition to touring the world with the creative string trio Trilogy and appearing on the Elton John-scored soundtrack to Disney’s The Road to El Dorado (2000), the boundary-busting Jopling has worked with jazz stars Joe Zawinul, Bobby McFerrin, and Wolfgang Muthspiel, as well as numerous non-Western musicians. This month, Awakening, the third solo album by the music educator and Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center veteran, was released.

The disc further explores Jopling’s previous classical/world music fusion efforts, combining her classical roots with elements of reggae, Celtic folk, rock, pop, jazz, funk, Latin, and other styles. In this 2014 clip, Jopling and her band perform a familiar classic rock staple:

Awakening is out now on the Fleur de Son Classics label. For more information, visit http://www.daisyjoplingband.com/.

