Acid Dad Drops on Kingston



Acid Dad

Another month, another hip show comes to BSP. This one’s an intriguing triple bill of up-and-coming acts, and it happens this Thursday: Acid Dad, TOP Nachos, and Active Bird Community.

Acid Dad brings touches of melodic modern psych (think pre-EDM Tame Impala) to a skeletal indie chassis. Formed at NYU, the band calls Williamsburg home and their debut EP, last year’s Let’s Plan a Robbery, has been kicking up a buzz. TOP Nachos are a much rawer proposition: a scuzzy Kingston punk outfit whose promising pair of digital EPs show it’s not all it’s not all Let’s-put-on-glittery-makeup-and-garlands-in-our-hair-and-prance-around-in-the-woods-like-a-nymph-with-our-acoustic-instruments up in these parts. Active Bird Community is another collegiate Brooklyn act, this one the poppy vehicle of front man Tom D’Augustino. The group’s newly released third album, Stick Around, was recorded and mastered locally.

Here’s “Grim” from Acid Dad’s Let’s Plan a Robbery:





Acid Dad, TOP Nachos, and Active Bird Community will play at BSP in Kingston, New York, on January 19 at 9pm. Tickets are $6. For more information, call (845) 481-5158 or visit http://bspkingston.com/.