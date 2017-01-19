Music Education Book Boasts Bard College Connections

Introduced by Abreu in his native Venezuela over 40 years ago, El Sistema brings classical music practice and appreciation to students across a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds to nurture its mission of “social change through music.” El Sistema: Music for Social Change maps out the system’s theories and chronicles its international success.
In this TED Talk, Abreu and some students discuss the El Sistema experience:
El Sistema: Music for Social Change is available at bookstores, online, and via Overlook Press (http://www.overlookpress.com/).