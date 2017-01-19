Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Arts & Culture

Music Education Book Boasts Bard College Connections

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM

61SnjwSsOmL.jpg

El Sistema (“the System”) is an innovative music education approach developed by Dr. Jose Antonio Abreu. The technique is now the focus of a new book, El Sistema: Music for Social Change (Overlook Press), which features a forward by Bard College President Leon Botstein and a chapter by the president of the Longy School of Music of Bard College.

Introduced by Abreu in his native Venezuela over 40 years ago, El Sistema brings classical music practice and appreciation to students across a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds to nurture its mission of “social change through music.” El Sistema: Music for Social Change maps out the system’s theories and chronicles its international success.

In this TED Talk, Abreu and some students discuss the El Sistema experience:


El Sistema: Music for Social Change is available at bookstores, online, and via Overlook Press (http://www.overlookpress.com/).

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Celebrate International Yoga Day

    Spend International Yoga Day at Shanti Mandir! Activities include yoga lessons, a presentation on the benefits of yoga, and a free vegetarian lunch.
    • by Jake Swain
    • Jun 10, 2015

  • To Market To Market

    A partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Saugerties highlights just how much is going on at the Saugerties Farmer's Market.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Jul 20, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Peter Aaron

Current Issue

January 1-31, 2017
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS