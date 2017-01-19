Music Education Book Boasts Bard College Connections

El Sistema (“the System”) is an innovative music education approach developed by Dr. Jose Antonio Abreu. The technique is now the focus of a new book, El Sistema: Music for Social Change (Overlook Press), which features a forward by Bard College President Leon Botstein and a chapter by the president of the Longy School of Music of Bard College.

Introduced by Abreu in his native Venezuela over 40 years ago, El Sistema brings classical music practice and appreciation to students across a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds to nurture its mission of “social change through music.” El Sistema: Music for Social Change maps out the system’s theories and chronicles its international success.

In this TED Talk, Abreu and some students discuss the El Sistema experience:



El Sistema: Music for Social Change is available at bookstores, online, and via Overlook Press (http://www.overlookpress.com/).