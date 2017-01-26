Django Reinhardt Celebration Comes to Bard College

The appropriately named Horne is a youthful master of the trumpet who’s performed with Wynton Marsalis, Jane Monheit, Wes Anderson, and others and just last week took part in a talent-heavy Django Reinhardt in New York. Singer Hoyes, who, like Horne, hails from New York and has as well worked with Marsalis, glides easily between jazz and opera and has been featured on NPR.
Here, the pair perform French Impressionist composer Francis Poulenc’s “Fleurs”:
“French Connection: Django Reinhardt and the French Salon” will take place at Bard College’s Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, on February 11 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25. For more information, call (845) 758-7900 or visit http://fishercenter.bard.edu/.