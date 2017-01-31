Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arts & Culture

Enter the Haggis Steps into Pawling

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Enter the Haggis
  • Enter the Haggis

At 22 years, Toronto-based Enter the Haggis is one of the longest-kicking Celtic rock bands out there. Founded by bag piper/vocalist Craig Downie in 1995, the band has released 14 albums, one of them, confusingly, as Jubilee Riots. But there’s no confusion on the calendar this month, when the group visits Daryl’s House under their original moniker on February 12.

This time around, the Haggises are supporting their newest studio set, a seven-song EP titled Broken Arms. Here’s the single, the punky, jig-inducing “Mrs. Elliott”:

Enter the Haggis will perform at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York, on February 12 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and $25. For more information, call (845) 289-0185 or visit http://www.darylshouseclub.com/.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Scouting for Everyone

    In 2006, some former members of the Boy Scouts formed an independent scouting association, one that teaches traditional scouting, as it was practiced prior to the 1960s, and follows the original guidelines laid down by scouting’s founder, Robert Baden-Powell.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Sep 7, 2015

  • Rich Conaty (1954-2016)

    The Hudson resident and host of radio's "The Big Broadcast" died last Friday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Jan 3, 2017

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Peter Aaron

Current Issue

January 1-31, 2017
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS