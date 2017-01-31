Enter the Haggis Steps into Pawling



Enter the Haggis

At 22 years, Toronto-based Enter the Haggis is one of the longest-kicking Celtic rock bands out there. Founded by bag piper/vocalist Craig Downie in 1995, the band has released 14 albums, one of them, confusingly, as Jubilee Riots. But there’s no confusion on the calendar this month, when the group visits Daryl’s House under their original moniker on February 12.

This time around, the Haggises are supporting their newest studio set, a seven-song EP titled Broken Arms. Here’s the single, the punky, jig-inducing “Mrs. Elliott”:

Enter the Haggis will perform at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York, on February 12 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and $25. For more information, call (845) 289-0185 or visit http://www.darylshouseclub.com/.