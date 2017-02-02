Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Arts & Culture

Baby Dee Serenades Hudson This Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Baby Dee
  • Baby Dee

Ya learn something new in this music-journalism racket every day, I tell ya. Today I found out that Cleveland-born cult musician and performance artist Baby Dee has ties to the Hudson Valley: After spending 10 years as a church organist and music director, the transgender street performer later served as the bandleader of Hudson’s Bindlestiff Family Circus. So it will likely be one big, well, family reunion when she plays the Columbia County city’s Rivertown Lodge on February 24.

Dee’s musical approach sometimes gets eclipsed by her eccentric image; she made her name in the late-1990s Lower East Side via sidewalk shows that saw her playing classical harp atop a high-rise tricycle. Enjoy the spectacle, but don’t be overly distracted—her stark, heartbreaking sound has soulful depth beyond belief.

Consider this 2011 rendition of “A Morning Holds a Star”:

Baby Dee will perform at Rivertown Lodge in Hudson, New York, on February 24 at 8pm. Admission is free. For more information, call (518) 512-0954 or visit https://rivertownlodge.com/.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Peter Aaron

Current Issue

February 1-28, 2017
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS