Baby Dee Serenades Hudson This Month



Baby Dee

Ya learn something new in this music-journalism racket every day, I tell ya. Today I found out that Cleveland-born cult musician and performance artist Baby Dee has ties to the Hudson Valley: After spending 10 years as a church organist and music director, the transgender street performer later served as the bandleader of Hudson’s Bindlestiff Family Circus. So it will likely be one big, well, family reunion when she plays the Columbia County city’s Rivertown Lodge on February 24.

Dee’s musical approach sometimes gets eclipsed by her eccentric image; she made her name in the late-1990s Lower East Side via sidewalk shows that saw her playing classical harp atop a high-rise tricycle. Enjoy the spectacle, but don’t be overly distracted—her stark, heartbreaking sound has soulful depth beyond belief.

Consider this 2011 rendition of “A Morning Holds a Star”:

Baby Dee will perform at Rivertown Lodge in Hudson, New York, on February 24 at 8pm. Admission is free. For more information, call (518) 512-0954 or visit https://rivertownlodge.com/.