Baby Dee Serenades Hudson This Month

Dee’s musical approach sometimes gets eclipsed by her eccentric image; she made her name in the late-1990s Lower East Side via sidewalk shows that saw her playing classical harp atop a high-rise tricycle. Enjoy the spectacle, but don’t be overly distracted—her stark, heartbreaking sound has soulful depth beyond belief.
Consider this 2011 rendition of “A Morning Holds a Star”:
Baby Dee will perform at Rivertown Lodge in Hudson, New York, on February 24 at 8pm. Admission is free. For more information, call (518) 512-0954 or visit https://rivertownlodge.com/.