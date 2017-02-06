Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, February 6, 2017

Kids & Family

Parenting Guru Comes to Merritt Bookstore

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge how-to-talk-so-little-kids-will-listen-9781501131639_hr.jpeg

Start chatting with Kira Wizner, and you'll ultimately learn about several amazing books. The newish (since late 2015) owner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, Wizner is particularly proud of the bookstore’s parenting section, which she carefully curates. Wizner comes from a teaching background, and has led parenting workshops focused around the philosophy detailed in the bestselling classic How to Talk So Kids Will Listen and Listen So Kids Will Talk by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish. So the event at Wizner’s shop on Saturday, February 11th, with Hudson Valley author and parenting expert, Joanna Faber, has the perfect home.

Joanna Faber is Adele Faber’s daughter, and a parenting expert in her own right. An educator and parenting coach, Joanna Faber’s 2017 book, How to Talk So Little Kids Will Listen: A Survival Guide to Life with Children Ages 2-7, (co-authored with Julie King) builds on her mother’s work, as well as her own. With wonderful humor and the sense that the authors know a parent’s pain, How to Talk So Little Kids Will Listen presents practical information for a joyful parenting relationship with very young children.

Wizner encourages people to buy the book ahead of time, and to come to the shop on Saturday with questions for Faber. The event will be an opportunity to start a conversation around the successes and challenges of parenting young children, face-to-face with an expert who gets it. While the event is geared towards adults, parents can feel free to bring their children, if needed. Merritt Bookstore will provide an art project to occupy children. The bookstore also has extensive and cozy YA and children’s sections and a toystore.

Meet the author at Merritt Bookstore, 57 Front Street in Millbrook: Saturday, February 11th, at 11:30a, free. Bring your questions about the book, How to Talk So Little Kids Will Listen: A Survival Guide to Life with Children Ages 2-7, and meet and talk parenting with the author, Joanna Faber.

Merritt Bookstore regularly hosts events and book clubs at the shop, and artist receptions in their upstairs gallery. Find out more on their website.
Tags: , , , ,

Comments

