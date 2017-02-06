Parenting Guru Comes to Merritt Bookstore

click to enlarge

Start chatting with Kira Wizner, and you'll ultimately learn about several amazing books. The newish (since late 2015) owner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, Wizner is particularly proud of the bookstore’s parenting section, which she carefully curates. Wizner comes from a teaching background, and has led parenting workshops focused around the philosophy detailed in the bestselling classicby Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish. So the event at Wizner’s shop on Saturday, February 11th, with Hudson Valley author and parenting expert, Joanna Faber, has the perfect home.Joanna Faber is Adele Faber’s daughter, and a parenting expert in her own right. An educator and parenting coach, Joanna Faber’s 2017 book,, (co-authored with Julie King) builds on her mother’s work, as well as her own. With wonderful humor and the sense that the authors know a parent’s pain,presents practical information for a joyful parenting relationship with very young children.Wizner encourages people to buy the book ahead of time, and to come to the shop on Saturday with questions for Faber. The event will be an opportunity to start a conversation around the successes and challenges of parenting young children, face-to-face with an expert who gets it. While the event is geared towards adults, parents can feel free to bring their children, if needed. Merritt Bookstore will provide an art project to occupy children. The bookstore also has extensive and cozy YA and children’s sections and a toystore.