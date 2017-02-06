Monday, February 6, 2017
Why Ice Storms Aren't Cool: Forest Service Scientist to Discuss Research on Deadly Winter Storms
Posted
By Anthony Krueger
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
What’s white, cold and has sudden bursts of chaos? Deadly winter storms that have helped mold forest ecosystems for years. In alternating everything from the composition of trees to the water quality. Think about forests across the Northeast, they exist due in part to these storms. As climate change continues to be a topic of discussion and the strength of these storms intensifies, there is still something scientists have been missing. A way to predict where and when these storms will attack and what the aftermath means for the landscape. US Forest Service scientist Dr. Lindsey Rustad and her team are working to change that. On Friday evening, she will be at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
in Millbrook, NY discussing her teams’ Experimental Ice Storm Experiment. It is the first study of its kind to “simulate large ice storms.” Working in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, scientists are creating ice storms with different intensities and frequencies. Thanks to the work of Dr. Lindsey and her team there is now insight on the effects these storms can have on northern hardwood forests. To better understand the ecologically of it all, this video from National Geographic
showcases the findings in a visually stunning way. Doors open at 6:30pm. Shelter yourself from the chaos and listen to what Dr. Rustad has to say about winter’s not so little friend.
Tags: Climate Change, WInter, Forests, Cary Institute, National Geographic, Image