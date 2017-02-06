Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Why Ice Storms Aren't Cool: Forest Service Scientist to Discuss Research on Deadly Winter Storms

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge PAMELA FREEMAN
  • Pamela Freeman
What’s white, cold and has sudden bursts of chaos? Deadly winter storms that have helped mold forest ecosystems for years. In alternating everything from the composition of trees to the water quality. Think about forests across the Northeast, they exist due in part to these storms. As climate change continues to be a topic of discussion and the strength of these storms intensifies, there is still something scientists have been missing. A way to predict where and when these storms will attack and what the aftermath means for the landscape. US Forest Service scientist Dr. Lindsey Rustad and her team are working to change that. On Friday evening, she will be at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, NY discussing her teams’ Experimental Ice Storm Experiment. It is the first study of its kind to “simulate large ice storms.” Working in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, scientists are creating ice storms with different intensities and frequencies. Thanks to the work of Dr. Lindsey and her team there is now insight on the effects these storms can have on northern hardwood forests. To better understand the ecologically of it all, this video from National Geographic showcases the findings in a visually stunning way. Doors open at 6:30pm. Shelter yourself from the chaos and listen to what Dr. Rustad has to say about winter’s not so little friend.
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

  • While You Were Sleeping

  • While You Were Sleeping

    The gist of what you may have missed
    • by Hannah Phillips
    • Jan 1, 2017
  • It's Getting Hot in Here

  • It's Getting Hot in Here

    Climate-change documentary The Anthropologist will be screening December 9 at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck.
    • by Anne Pyburn Craig
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • Dear President Obama

  • Dear President Obama

    Jon Bowermaster's latest film,Dear President Obama: The Energy Revolution is Now, screens in Rosendale and Rhinebeck this month.
    • by Brian K. Mahoney
    • Mar 1, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

Top Commenters

Current Issue

February 1-28, 2017
Issue Cover
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS