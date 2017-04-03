April Events from the Maya Gold Foundation

click to enlarge
Girls Power Group at Hudson Valley HorsePlay
For decades, Sergeant Kevin Briggs patrolled the Golden Gate Bridge, which connects San Francisco to Marin County in California. The bridge is the second most-used suicide site in the world, and Briggs is credited with talking hundreds of would-be jumpers out of using the bridge to kill themselves. He’s coming to SUNY New Paltz to share his story, as well as the tools he’s developed for crisis management and suicide prevention. His talk on Tuesday night, April 4th, will help raise awareness about mental health and wellness, reduce the stigmas surrounding suicide, and leave the audience feeling inspired and encouraged.
Hope on the Golden Gate Bridge
is a partnership between the Maya Gold Foundation, which seeks to empower youth through programming, and the SUNY New Paltz club ASAP (the Association of Suicide Awareness and Prevention). Both organizations grew out of tragedy and seek to bring awareness to the issues which affect young people. Last fall, the Maya Gold Foundation
hosted three presentations for teens and adults: Screenagers
with a panel discussion on navigating the digital world; a workshop and discussion around emotional intelligence; and a piece on core values by performance artist Mykee Fowlin. Over 800 people attended the series. Sarah Dukler is on the Maya Gold Foundation’s Community Series Committee and says, “People in this situation feel alone and don’t know where to go, so it’s great to find mentorship and guidance.”
Two Maya Gold Foundation fundraisers have featured celebrity musical guests performing alongside local youth, and they fund the Foundation's Thrive Grants, which are used to sponsor and co-sponsor programming and events for teenagers in the area. One Thrive Grant recipient is Hudson Valley HorsePlay
, which is offering a free, coed workshop to be held on Sunday, April 9th in Kerhonkson. Getting Herd
is open to ten teens ages 13-16 who live within thirty miles of New Paltz. Hudson Valley HorsePlay offers experiential learning and counseling by partnering people with horses. They offer equine experiential interactions for social/emotional learning, recovery, and therapies to individuals, families, couples, veterans, and spectrum services. The workshop will include on-the-ground activities with horses to support empowerment, explore empathy, communication skills, teamwork, and creative problem solving.
Maya Gold Foundation supported April events:
Tuesday, April 4th, 2017, 7-9p: Hope on the Golden Gate Bridge at SUNY New Paltz’s Lecture Center 100, 1 Hawk Drive in New Paltz; free.
Presented in partnership with ASAP (Association of Suicide Awareness and Prevention), the SUNY New Paltz Student Association, the Ulster County Police Chiefs Association, the Office of Mike Hein, the Ulster County Executive. Many agencies and resources throughout the Ulster County community will have tables and information for networking. For more information, contact the Maya Gold Foundation at info@mayagoldfoundation.org or call 845-418-5227.
Sunday, April 9th from 2-4p: Getting Herd at Hudson Valley HorsePlay at Nichols Field, 98 Sherman Road in Kerhonkson; $35.
No riding experience is necessary, and the workshop is open to kids ages 13-16 who live within thirty miles of New Paltz. Registration forms can be downloaded from their website
. For more information, contact Cori Nichols, HorsePlay founder, at (845) 616 - 3608 or cori.Nichols@aol.com.
Save the date for the next Maya Gold Foundation fundraiser,
Art is Love on Saturday, September 16, 2017.