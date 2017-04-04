Jazz Giant Roswell Rudd Raps it Up on New Track



Roswell Rudd

Last year, Kerhonkson’s Roswell Rudd was awarded a prestigious guest slot at the 2016 NEA Jazz Masters Award Tribute Concert. But the glow of the honor was nearly eclipsed by the influential trombonist’s having to undergo a cancer biopsy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center soon after the concert. The two incidents prompted Rudd’s partner, producer and ethnomusicologist Verna Gillis, to comment that the jazz legend had gone “from awesome to gruesome”—a phrase that became the title of the debut track by the pair’s newest project, the Olders.

“Awesome and Gruesome” represents an unexpected, and highly amusing, foray into rap (!) by the 81-year-old trombone icon and his long-time companion that deals with the ups and downs of aging and illness in a fearlessly lighthearted way. The recording also features Gov’t Mule keyboardist Danny Louis, guitarist Matt Finck, and drummer T. Xiques.

Dig it here (but be forewarned: blue language within):



The Olders - Awesome and Gruesome from Flicker Filmworks on Vimeo.



For more information, visit http://www.sunnysiderecords.com/.