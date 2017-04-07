Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brands Launch New Hot Sauce on Saturday, April 8

click to enlarge

Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brands have collaborated to create a Maple Cayenne hot sauce. This is another product for Crown Maple as they continue to expand on their ever-growing line of maple inspired foods. The sauce is made with hot red cayenne pepper and rich, smoky chipotle for a classic fiery flavor that then has organically crafted Maple syrup and sugar added. The collaboration creates flavors that mirror the sweetness of maple with a substantial, long-lasting level of heat.

Mike Cobb, CEO of Crown Maple says, “Partnering with Horseshoe Brand to create a hot sauce — well, how many maple syrup brands can say they’ve done that?”

Crown Maple will be holding a release party on April 8 from 12 to 5pm at Crown Maple Estate in Dover Plains. There is a $5 admission fee, three hot sauces inspired food bites will be paired with a choice of three local craft beers or wine. The event will feature live music from local artist, Steve Black, who will be there to perform from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

Crown Maple regularly collaborates with an array of nationally known brands to incorporate maple syrup into a variety of sweet and savory foods and beverages that go well beyond the pancake platter, and the brand is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions nationwide.

Horseshoe Brand is an all-natural, handcrafted sauce company founded in New York’s Hudson Valley. Horseshoe uses only the highest quality peppers from around the world.

Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brand suggest pairing their new hot sauce with pork, seafood, or even a simple cracker, as well as classic dishes like chicken and waffles.