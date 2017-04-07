Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brands Launch New Hot Sauce on Saturday, April 8

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge hot_sauce.jpg

Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brands have collaborated to create a Maple Cayenne hot sauce. This is another product for Crown Maple as they continue to expand on their ever-growing line of maple inspired foods. The sauce is made with hot red cayenne pepper and rich, smoky chipotle for a classic fiery flavor that then has organically crafted Maple syrup and sugar added. The collaboration creates flavors that mirror the sweetness of maple with a substantial, long-lasting level of heat.

Mike Cobb, CEO of Crown Maple says, “Partnering with Horseshoe Brand to create a hot sauce — well, how many maple syrup brands can say they’ve done that?”

Crown Maple will be holding a release party on April 8 from 12 to 5pm at Crown Maple Estate in Dover Plains. There is a $5 admission fee, three hot sauces inspired food bites will be paired with a choice of three local craft beers or wine. The event will feature live music from local artist, Steve Black, who will be there to perform from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

Crown Maple regularly collaborates with an array of nationally known brands to incorporate maple syrup into a variety of sweet and savory foods and beverages that go well beyond the pancake platter, and the brand is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions nationwide.

Horseshoe Brand is an all-natural, handcrafted sauce company founded in New York’s Hudson Valley. Horseshoe uses only the highest quality peppers from around the world.

Crown Maple and Horseshoe Brand suggest pairing their new hot sauce with pork, seafood, or even a simple cracker, as well as classic dishes like chicken and waffles.


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Mother-Daughter Connection

    The Mother-Daughter Connection is an 8-week series where six mother-daughter couples find ways to strengthen their relationship and build their connection.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Rich Conaty (1954-2016)

    The Hudson resident and host of radio's "The Big Broadcast" died last Friday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Jan 3, 2017

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

  • Tinker Street

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017
  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

    The former Bard College ensemble will perform at Murray's café on Saturday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • Woodstock Bookfest

  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • More »

More by Anthony Krueger

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017

  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017

  • Women in Politics: Past, Present, and Future

    A two day conference in honor of the centennial of women's suffrage.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 10, 2017
  • More »

Top Commenters

Current Issue

April 1-30, 2017
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS