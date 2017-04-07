Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing-A-Long

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge film_monty_python_and_the_holy_grail.jpg
The Bardavon is concluding its 9th season of presenting classic films on the big screen at UPAC in Kingston with a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing-A-Long on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30pm. Interested parties will be able to see the film for just $6 and for those who come dressed as a Monty Python character or bring a new unwrapped toy, the screening will be free. This version of the film is in celebration of the story’s 42nd anniversary and is still as funny as the original 1975 version. Tickets for the event are available in person at the UPAC Box Office (845-339-6088) and through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000).
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Spirit of St. Louis Soars Again

    Charles Lindbergh flew the Spirit of St. Louis and completed the first trans-atlantic flight in 1927. Now, a recently completed replica is on display at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.
    • by Lawrence C. Swayne
    • Jul 16, 2016

  • Donna the Buffalo Stampedes into Woodstock

    The popular roots Americana band will play Levon Helm Studios on September 4.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Aug 25, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

  • Tinker Street

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017
  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

    The former Bard College ensemble will perform at Murray's café on Saturday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • Woodstock Bookfest

  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • More »

More by Anthony Krueger

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017

  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017

  • Women in Politics: Past, Present, and Future

    A two day conference in honor of the centennial of women's suffrage.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 10, 2017
  • More »

Top Commenters

Current Issue

April 1-30, 2017
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS