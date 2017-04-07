The Bardavon is concluding its 9th season of presenting classic films on the big screen at UPAC in Kingston with a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing-A-Long on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30pm. Interested parties will be able to see the film for just $6 and for those who come dressed as a Monty Python character or bring a new unwrapped toy, the screening will be free. This version of the film is in celebration of the story’s 42nd anniversary and is still as funny as the original 1975 version. Tickets for the event are available in person at the UPAC Box Office (845-339-6088) and through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000).