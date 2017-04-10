Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, April 10, 2017

The Green Palette Community Center

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge View from the indoor tree house - COURTESY OF THE GREEN PALETTE COMMUNITY CENTER
  • courtesy of the Green Palette Community Center
  • View from the indoor tree house

Up the ladder stairs is a little house that sits above the space on a platform in the rafters. A bridge connects the little house to a sweet, loft hang-out with lounge furniture and Christmas tree lighting. Kids gather up there, or craft around a large work table with the help of an enthusiastic teacher. There’s a wood shop in the next room and a city flower garden outside. This is the Green Palette Community Center in Midtown Kingston, which offers open studio sessions, workshops, classes, and community outreach activities in a fun, welcoming, and supportive atmosphere. The versatility of the space, which allows kids to engage, play, or relax at their own pace, is the embodiment of their mission: to bring the creative process to individuals and groups of all ages and backgrounds, so they’re empowered to share their voice and vision, and bring meaningful change into their lives and their communities. 

The Green Palette Community Center is the brain child of artists and educators Marc Anthony and Ali Palmatier. Anthony specializes in organic, recycled, and sustainable materials, and likes to inspire people to connect with their natural surroundings. Palmatier has a background in Art Therapy and social work, and she believes in using art-making as a medium for increasing self-awareness, empathy, and clarity.

Along with the indoor tree house, communal work table, wood shop, and flower garden, the space also includes a DJ booth, puppet theater, pottery wheel and kiln, and an assortment of materials.  All around the space are shipping pallets, the Green Palette's signature media. They offer Pallet Workshops where people can make their own furniture. During Open Studio times, there’s other salvaged materials to spark interest, which can be used in creative writing, dollhouse and puppet making, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, painting, mosaics, upcycling, gardening, book making, and wherever else the imagination leads. The Green Palette is open to all ages, so families can create together or separately, and adults can play, too.

The Green Palette Community Center at 107a Greenkill Avenue in Kingston: Open Studio hours are Monday-Friday 4-7p and most Sundays 12-6p, $10 entrance fee, special projects can be created for an additional fee. The teachers encourage exploration so dress for a mess! The spring schedule starts April 10th, so check their Facebook page or reach out directly at (845) 594-8476 and designgreenteam@gmail.com. Individual creative therapy sessions with Palmatier available by appointment.
The Green Palette also offers customized celebrations (birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and other gatherings). Create super hero capes, collage, fairy houses, masks, marble runs, face painting, henna, you name it! Parties are $300 for two hours, which includes most materials, a creative and skilled host, pizza, and beverages.
  Sunflower Art Studios' Classes

  • Sunflower Art Studios’ Classes

    Located in the hamlet of Gardiner, Sunflower Art Studios nurtures artists in grades K-5.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Feb 27, 2017
  Encourage Creative Thinking with Contemporary Art

  • Encourage Creative Thinking with Contemporary Art

    The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut would love to be your go-to place when school is out.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Dec 26, 2016
  Saturday Workshops at Omi

  • Saturday Workshops at Omi

    The art workshop at Omi International Arts Center in Ghent takes place every Saturday for kids ages 4 ½ through 12 within the sculpture park. A summer session is new this year. And that's just one of the things happening at Omi.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • May 23, 2016
Comments

Latest in Daily Dose

  Tinker Street

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017
  Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

    The former Bard College ensemble will perform at Murray's café on Saturday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 13, 2017
  Woodstock Bookfest

  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017
More by Hillary Harvey

  April Events from the Maya Gold Foundation

    The Maya Gold Foundation empowers youth through their Community Series programming and Thrive Grants to local organizations. Two events are coming up this week for adults and teens.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 3, 2017

  The Ripple Effect

    Facing the Stigma of Teen Suicide
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 1, 2017

  Kite Flying with the WLC

    Where Zena Road meets Route 212 just outside the town of Woodstock, there’s a magnificent 22-acre open field with a sweeping view of Overlook Mountain. And on Saturday, April 1st, it’s the ideal spot to bring the kids and fly a kite.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Mar 27, 2017
Top Commenters

Current Issue

