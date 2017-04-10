click to enlarge courtesy of the Green Palette Community Center

View from the indoor tree house

Up the ladder stairs is a little house that sits above the space on a platform in the rafters. A bridge connects the little house to a sweet, loft hang-out with lounge furniture and Christmas tree lighting. Kids gather up there, or craft around a large work table with the help of an enthusiastic teacher. There’s a wood shop in the next room and a city flower garden outside. This is the Green Palette Community Center in Midtown Kingston, which offers open studio sessions, workshops, classes, and community outreach activities in a fun, welcoming, and supportive atmosphere. The versatility of the space, which allows kids to engage, play, or relax at their own pace, is the embodiment of their mission: to bring the creative process to individuals and groups of all ages and backgrounds, so they’re empowered to share their voice and vision, and bring meaningful change into their lives and their communities.The Green Palette Community Center is the brain child of artists and educators Marc Anthony and Ali Palmatier. Anthony specializes in organic, recycled, and sustainable materials, and likes to inspire people to connect with their natural surroundings. Palmatier has a background in Art Therapy and social work, and she believes in using art-making as a medium for increasing self-awareness, empathy, and clarity.Along with the indoor tree house, communal work table, wood shop, and flower garden, the space also includes a DJ booth, puppet theater, pottery wheel and kiln, and an assortment of materials. All around the space are shipping pallets, the Green Palette's signature media. They offer Pallet Workshops where people can make their own furniture. During Open Studio times, there’s other salvaged materials to spark interest, which can be used in creative writing, dollhouse and puppet making, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, painting, mosaics, upcycling, gardening, book making, and wherever else the imagination leads. The Green Palette is open to all ages, so families can create together or separately, and adults can play, too.