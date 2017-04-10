Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Monday, April 10, 2017

Women in Politics: Past, Present, and Future

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:00 AM

1920 was the year women were finally allowed to share their voices and vote, but what’s even more interesting, is the battle they underwent since the United States became an official country.

A conference commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage in the state of New York will take place over the course of two days, at two different locations in the Hudson Valley.

Friday, April 21 kicks off the conference at the Wallace Center at the FDR Library in Hyde Park with limited seats available and tickets for $75, with a cocktail hour and dinner included. Dr. Allida Black, editor of the Eleanor Roosevelt Papers, will give the keynote address. Speakers for this location will include US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the League of Women Voters Executive Director, Wylecia Wiggs Harris. Capitol Tonight Host, Liz Benjamin will also be moderating a panel on Stories of Success: Women Winning & Leading.

Saturday, April 22, moves the conference to SUNY New Paltz with tickets for $35, with breakfast and lunch being provided. Author and black feminist, Barbara Smith will be in attendance and give the keynote address. The discussion will look at the past, present, and future actions of women’s suffrage in the state of New York.

“Women in Politics: Past, Present & Future,” is a collaboration involving The Benjamin Center, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, the New York State League of Women Voters and the Rockefeller Institute of Government, with support from the College’s Department of History, Department of Political Science & International Programs, Department of Sociology and the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program.

