Joe Lovano Leads Jazz Stars in Kingston

Jimmy Katz

Joe Lovano

Within the last year local promotion group Jazzstock has really stepped up, fulfilling a long-neglected need for consistent live jazz in the Kingston area with their regular presentations at the Senate Garage. And they’ve really outdone themselves with their booking for this Saturday with an event titled “The Moment of Now! A Night of Improvised Music!,” which features an all-star band led by saxophone great Joe Lovano.

In addition to Lovano, the evening’s ensemble includes trombonist Roswell Rudd, the focus of last Tuesday’s Daily Dose; Lovano’s wife, vocalist Judi Silvano; pianist Marilyn Crispell; drummer Susie Ibarra; guitarist Bruce Arnold; and bassist and Jazzstock copresenter John Menegon. With a lineup like this, jazz nuts, you simply can’t go wrong.

Since there isn’t any footage—yet—of this once-in-a-lifetime configuration, how about a solo performance by Lovano as a teaser?





“The Moment of Now! A Night of Improvised Music!” will take place on April 15 at 7:30pm at the Senate Garage in Kingston, New York. Tickets are $25. For more information, call (914) 388-7657 or visit http://jazzstock.com.