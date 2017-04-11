Joe Lovano Leads Jazz Stars in Kingston

In addition to Lovano, the evening’s ensemble includes trombonist Roswell Rudd, the focus of last Tuesday’s Daily Dose; Lovano’s wife, vocalist Judi Silvano; pianist Marilyn Crispell; drummer Susie Ibarra; guitarist Bruce Arnold; and bassist and Jazzstock copresenter John Menegon. With a lineup like this, jazz nuts, you simply can’t go wrong.
Since there isn’t any footage—yet—of this once-in-a-lifetime configuration, how about a solo performance by Lovano as a teaser?
“The Moment of Now! A Night of Improvised Music!” will take place on April 15 at 7:30pm at the Senate Garage in Kingston, New York. Tickets are $25. For more information, call (914) 388-7657 or visit http://jazzstock.com.