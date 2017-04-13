Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Born at Bard College in 2010 and now based in New York, the ensemble known as Contemporaneous has made itself quite a name in the music world, performing with artists as diverse as David Byrne, Donnacha Dennehy, Andrew Norman, Dawn Upshaw, and Julia Wolfe and appearing at Lincoln Center, Merkin Concert Hall, the Baryshnikov Arts Center, St. Ann’s Warehouse, and other prestigious venues. This Saturday, the 21-member unit comes home, or close to it, for a special and highly intimate performance project at Murray’s cafe in Tivoli titled “Transcendental Geometry.”

“Transcendental Geometry” presents four world premieres of large-scale new music written by composers Kyle Gann, Shawn Jaeger, Kristofer Svennson, and Katherine Balch, all of which utilize non-traditional tunings. “Not often do audiences have the opportunity to hear radically new, precise, and beautiful harmonies created by such a large ensemble,” says the group. “By commissioning and performing new works using non-Western tunings, Contemporaneous seeks to expand our vision for what music can be, down to the very notes themselves.”

Here, the group performs Andrew Norman’s “Try” at the Bang on a Can Marathon in 2014:

Contemporaneous will present “Transcendental Geometry” at Murray’s in Tivoli on April 15 at 8pm. Admission is $20. For more information, call (845) 757-6003 or visit http://murraystivoli.com/.

