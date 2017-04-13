Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

“Transcendental Geometry” presents four world premieres of large-scale new music written by composers Kyle Gann, Shawn Jaeger, Kristofer Svennson, and Katherine Balch, all of which utilize non-traditional tunings. “Not often do audiences have the opportunity to hear radically new, precise, and beautiful harmonies created by such a large ensemble,” says the group. “By commissioning and performing new works using non-Western tunings, Contemporaneous seeks to expand our vision for what music can be, down to the very notes themselves.”
Here, the group performs Andrew Norman’s “Try” at the Bang on a Can Marathon in 2014:
Contemporaneous will present “Transcendental Geometry” at Murray’s in Tivoli on April 15 at 8pm. Admission is $20. For more information, call (845) 757-6003 or visit http://murraystivoli.com/.