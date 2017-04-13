click to enlarge

The Woodstock Writers Festival has changed its name. Now known as Woodstock Bookfest , the event has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017. The four-day event will take place April 27-30, with nearly 1,500 participants expected to stop by the event in Woodstock. The event’s name changed to increase the reach of the festival to welcome in readers and book lovers, as well as any writers. Martha Frankel, Woodstock Bookfest founder and executive director said, “We have a new name and are excited to bring you our legendary story slam and not-to-be-missed panels, speakers, workshops, and of course, parties.”

Steven Tobolowsky, best known as Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day will be at the Bearsville Theater to discuss his book, My Adventures with God on Friday, April 28. His book being a funny and introspective collection of love, catastrophe, and triumph through the lens of his evolving relationship with the mystery that is God.

Joe Donohue of WAMC will interview Robert Thurman, Jey Tsong Khapa Profesor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies in the Department of Religion. The interview will take place at Kleienert/James Center for the Arts in Kingston on Saturday, April 29.

Full festival passes are available as well as one-day intensives ranging from $250-450. Individual event tickets range from $15-25.