Woodstock Bookfest

Steven Tobolowsky, best known as Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day will be at the Bearsville Theater to discuss his book, My Adventures with God on Friday, April 28. His book being a funny and introspective collection of love, catastrophe, and triumph through the lens of his evolving relationship with the mystery that is God.
Joe Donohue of WAMC will interview Robert Thurman, Jey Tsong Khapa Profesor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies in the Department of Religion. The interview will take place at Kleienert/James Center for the Arts in Kingston on Saturday, April 29.
Full festival passes are available as well as one-day intensives ranging from $250-450. Individual event tickets range from $15-25.