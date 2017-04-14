click to enlarge

Upstate artist, bookmaker, fine press publisher, and Bearsville resident, Maureen Cummins, has launched a new literary journal inspired by Woodstock’s Main Street. Launched after the Trump election on November 9, 2016, Tinker Street is a journal with a variety of visual art, poetry, non-fiction essays, and political commentary/satire from local writers, artists, and activists. Production of the journal is hand bound, partially hand printed. The inaugural issue, released on March 13, 2017, features work from some familiar names who you may have seen in Chronogram like Jana Martin, Nina Shengold, Sari Botton, and many others. The first series of readings by some of the contributing authors will be held at The Golden Notebook in Woodstock on Sunday, May 28 at 3:00. Copies of the journal will be for sale and refreshments will be served. Copies of the journal can also be purchased my mail for $24. Send a check to the attention c/o. Tinker Street, PO Box 252, Bearsville, NY 12409. Copies are also currently available at Barner Books in New Paltz; Half Moon Books in Kingston; Rhine Records in Kingston.