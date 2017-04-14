Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 14, 2017

Tinker Street

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge img_1149-2.jpg
Upstate artist, bookmaker, fine press publisher, and Bearsville resident, Maureen Cummins, has launched a new literary journal inspired by Woodstock’s Main Street. Launched after the Trump election on November 9, 2016, Tinker Street is a journal with a variety of visual art, poetry, non-fiction essays, and political commentary/satire from local writers, artists, and activists. Production of the journal is hand bound, partially hand printed. The inaugural issue, released on March 13, 2017, features work from some familiar names who you may have seen in Chronogram like Jana Martin, Nina Shengold, Sari Botton, and many others. The first series of readings by some of the contributing authors will be held at The Golden Notebook in Woodstock on Sunday, May 28 at 3:00. Copies of the journal will be for sale and refreshments will be served. Copies of the journal can also be purchased my mail for $24. Send a check to the attention c/o. Tinker Street, PO Box 252, Bearsville, NY 12409. Copies are also currently available at Barner Books in New Paltz; Half Moon Books in Kingston; Rhine Records in Kingston.
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

  • GARNER Arts Festival – May 20/21 – 11am – 6pm, Rain or Shine

  • GARNER Arts Festival – May 20/21 – 11am – 6pm, Rain or Shine

    GARNER Arts Festival celebrates art with exhibitions, performances, open studios, workshops and demonstrations throughout 14 acres of pre-Civil War industrial spaces. Food trucks, kids’ art workshops, and on on-site craft brewery round out the weekend. Kids under 14 free!
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • Monitored Relations

  • Monitored Relations

    Alexandro Segade's "Future Street," part of "We're Watching"will be at Bard College's Fisher Center, April 27-30.
    • by Nolan Boomer
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Andres Serrano Goes Back to School

  • Andres Serrano Goes Back to School

    The Andres Serrano retrospective at The School, the spectacular exhibition space established by Chelsea gallery owner Jack Shainman in Kinderhook, is a rare event.
    • by Lynn Woods
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • New Paltz Musicians Launch New Organization

    Members of indie band Breakfast in Fur will christen the Hudson Valley Music Collective with an event on September 9.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Sep 3, 2015

  • Help Your Kids Run Off to Join the Cirkus

    When it comes to the dream of running off to join the circus, lucky for your kids (and your band aid supply), they don’t have to stand on their bike’s handlebars in the middle of the cul-de-sac. They can just head over to Hudson and Chatham for free Cirkus After School classes with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus!
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Oct 12, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

More by Anthony Krueger

Top Commenters

Current Issue

April 1-30, 2017
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS