Monday, April 17, 2017

Kids & Family

Vanaver Caravan Summer Dance Programs

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE VANAVER CARAVAN
  • courtesy of The Vanaver Caravan

In the mornings, they dance–exploring creative movement or beginning modern, world dance, American folk, and multi-cultural dance traditions. In that way, the children discover what it means, first-hand, that The Vanaver Caravan (the Hudson Valley-based choreography and music nonprofit organization which provides dance education and local and international performance opportunities) inspires the harmonious co-existence of world cultures and traditions. In the afternoons, there are nature hikes, scavenger hunts, theater games, painting, arts and crafts, stories, and song. And every year, the children meet a fairy. The CaravanKids Summer Workshop is a week of adventure, movement, art, imagination, and creativity, held at Stone Mountain Farm in the shadow of the Shawangunk Mountains, about a mile north of New Paltz.

The Vanaver Caravan was established in 1972 by musician/composer Bill Vanaver and dancer/choreographer Livia Drapkin Vanaver. “It grew out of both of our loves of traditional dance around the world, choreography, and composition,” says Livia Vanaver. “It’s a repository for all the work that we love to do, which is eclectic.” During the year, they offer weekly classes for all levels, and immersive arts-education programs for different grade levels in schools. In the summer, there are the summer programs.

In SummerDance on Tour, a three-week workshop, students ages nine through teen are also engaged in a variety of dance forms and styles, expanding perceptions and vocabulary in the world of dance and piquing performance skills. “It was originally a way for us to give extra focus and intensive dance experience to our students who, during the school year, may only get to take class once or twice a week,” explains Vanaver. However, the SummerDance on Tour program attracts a broad spectrum of students from all over–both locals and students who only come to the Hudson Valley in the summer. “We develop a year’s worth of work during the summer. You’re dancing eighteen hours a week, so the growth is so much deeper with this built focus.”

The Vanaver Caravan summer programs have been held at Stone Mountain Farm for the past 25 years, in partnership with Robin and Stephen Larson, who started the Center for Symbolic Studies. The dance day takes place on the outdoor stage, and there’s a smaller, indoor movement studio available. Surrounded by several hundred acres of nature, it’s a beautiful place to foster a love of dance or delve even more deeply into one.

Summer Programs with The Vanaver Caravan at Stone Mountain Farm near New Paltz: CaravanKids for ages 4-8 runs July 17 – 21 and costs $225-$350; SummerDance on Tour for ages 9-teen runs July 24 - August 13 and costs $350-$900. For more info, visit their website.
  • A New Survival Academy Summer Camp at Frost Valley YMCA

    Bear Grylls is one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure, and he's inspired the adventure of a lifetime for people of all ages at Frost Valley YMCA.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Mar 6, 2017
  • Summer Adventures at WDS

    The inevitability of time’s march assures us that it will one day be summer, and we will again fill our days with ice cream and swimming and summer camp adventures, like the ones at the Woodstock Day School.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 18, 2016
  • Vanaver Caravan: Dancing on the Bluestone

    The Vanaver Caravan's SummerDance troupe will perform at the Bon Odori Festival on August 9 at 11am, the Rosendale Theater on August 9 at 2pm, Opus 40 on August 13 at 5:30pm, and at the Rail Trail Café on August 14 at 3:30pm.
    • by Jake Swain
    • Aug 1, 2015
  • Scouting for Everyone

    In 2006, some former members of the Boy Scouts formed an independent scouting association, one that teaches traditional scouting, as it was practiced prior to the 1960s, and follows the original guidelines laid down by scouting’s founder, Robert Baden-Powell.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Sep 7, 2015

  • New Paltz Guitarist's Book is a Visual Feast

    Scott Helland of Frenchy and the Punk has published a compendium of his drawings.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Feb 12, 2016

  • Tinker Street

    The first series of readings out of Tinker Street will be on May 28 at 3pm.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 14, 2017
  • Contemporaneous Premieres New Works in Tivoli

    The former Bard College ensemble will perform at Murray's café on Saturday.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • Woodstock Bookfest

    In its 8th year, the formerly named Woodstock Writers Festival has announced its lineup of panels, keynote speakers, and workshops for 2017.
    • by Anthony Krueger
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • The Green Palette Community Center

    The Green Palette Community Center in Midtown Kingston offers open studio sessions, workshops, classes, parties, and community outreach activities in a fun, welcoming, and supportive atmosphere.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 10, 2017

  • April Events from the Maya Gold Foundation

    The Maya Gold Foundation empowers youth through their Community Series programming and Thrive Grants to local organizations. Two events are coming up this week for adults and teens.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 3, 2017

  • The Ripple Effect

    Facing the Stigma of Teen Suicide
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 1, 2017
