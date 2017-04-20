Arranged Marriage NP Performs in New Paltz Tonight



Arranged Marriage NP

Last weekend, New Paltz indie powerhouse Team Love Records unveiled the limited-edition debut EP by local experimental duo Arranged Marriage NP—and quite an intriguing release it is.

The band is comprised of guitarist Jerry Adler (Wave Sleep Wave, the Blam, Flugente) and sitarist Mustafa Bhagat (Biryani Boys) and creates compelling, drone-heavy, experimental ambient sounds. “We call them ‘sonic ragas’” says Adler, quite fittingly, as a spin of the self-titled, four-cut disc reveals. To celebrate the release, the pair will perform on April 20 at Smolen Observatory on the SUNY New Paltz campus tonight at 7:30pm. The event is free. For more information, call (845) 257-1110 or visit http://www.meetup.com/mhastro/events/229425211/.

