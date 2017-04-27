Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

Daily Dose

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Arts & Culture

Homespun Music Hits 50-Year Mark

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Happy and Jane Traum

Here’s some wonderful news: 2017 brings the 50th anniversary of Homespun Music, the music instructional label founded and run by folk legend Happy Traum and his wife, Jane Traum. Based in Woodstock, the company has been offering lessons by such master musicians as Pete Seeger, Levon Helm, Richard Thompson, Rory Block, Rick Danko, Richie Havens, Bela Fleck, Paul Butterfield, Hubert Sumlin, Ralph Stanley, Cindy Cashdollar, and dozens of others on DVD, download, VHS, CD, cassette, and in print since 1967.

It’s impossible to calculate the numbers of aspiring—and experienced professional—musicians who’ve learned from and been inspired by the veteran players who’ve shared their skill and knowledge via Homespun’s lovingly produced products and kept musical traditions alive for future generations. In recognition of their contributions to culture and the music industry, the Traums were recently presented with the National Association of Music Merchants’ Milestone Award.

Here’s a link to a 2007 feature I wrote about Happy and Jane to commemorate Homespun’s 40th anniversary:

http://www.chronogram.com/hudsonvalley/lessons-from-legends/Content?oid=2172148

In this classic Homespun clip, the late, great Doc Watson teaches how to play the folk standard “Salt Creek”:

Happy anniversary to Homespun Music from all of us here at Chronogram, Happy and Jane, and thanks for your essential and important work. Here’s to 50 more!

For more information, visit https://www.homespun.com/.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Help Your Kids Run Off to Join the Cirkus

    When it comes to the dream of running off to join the circus, lucky for your kids (and your band aid supply), they don’t have to stand on their bike’s handlebars in the middle of the cul-de-sac. They can just head over to Hudson and Chatham for free Cirkus After School classes with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus!
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Oct 12, 2015

  • Celebrating St. Maarten’s Day, New York Style

    On Saturday, November 14th, when families step onto Locust Lawn Farm in Gardiner, they’ll step into a historic lifestyle.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Nov 9, 2015

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Daily Dose

  • MOVE Music Festival Returns to Capital District

  • MOVE Music Festival Returns to Capital District

    The 2017 lineup features 25 acts and takes place in Albany, Troy, and Cohoes.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 25, 2017
  • World Class Women’s Cycling

  • World Class Women’s Cycling

    The Women’s Woodstock Cycling Grand Prix (WWCGP) is celebrating its fifth year as the only women’s single day, out-and-back road race course in the United States. It’s a great day for families to support athletes, inspire young ones, and enjoy community.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Apr 24, 2017
  • Arranged Marriage NP Performs in New Paltz

  • Arranged Marriage NP Performs in New Paltz

    The experimental duo will celebrate their debut release with a live set at Smolen Observatory at 7:30pm.
    • by Peter Aaron
    • Apr 20, 2017
  • More »

More by Peter Aaron

Top Commenters

Current Issue

April 1-30, 2017
Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS