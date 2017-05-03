Brooklyn Rider Rolls into Hudson Hall



Brooklyn Rider

With the renovation of 1855 Hudson Opera House’s ornate Gilded Age performance room, the has facility has rebranded the space as the Hudson Hall. And what better way to break in the renovated room than with a new installment of the historic center’s beloved classical music series, Classics on Hudson? This Sunday, the series returns with a concert by “post-classical” New York string quartet Brooklyn Rider.

Formed in 2015, Brooklyn Rider includes violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Eric Jacobsen. For the group’s Hudson debut, they will perform works by Glass, Beethoven, and Janáček, as well as an original piece by their own Jacobsen. Besides recording with Philip Glass himself (debut-recording his Bent suite in 2011) and banjo great Bela Fleck, the ensemble has been featured on NPR’s “All Songs Considered.”

This is an excerpt of the quartet playing Glass’s “Mishima” at New York’s Rubin Museum in 2010:

Brooklyn Rider will perform at the Hudson Hall at the Hudson Opera House on May 7 at 5pm. Tickets are $25 general admission and $40 premium seating. For more information, call (518) 822-1438 or visit http://hudsonoperahouse.org/.