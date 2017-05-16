Classic Cult Film Gets Live Score in Woodstock

Cullen, who also performs in Ultraam as well as the Duke McVinnie Band, is also a noted producer and recording engineer who has worked with such artists as Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon, Norah Jones, and the Flaming Lips. Ultraam also includes members of Mercury Rev, Geezer, and Snowflake.
To get you in the mood for this enticing event, here’s the original 1962 trailer for Carnival of Souls:
Carnival of Souls with live accompaniment by Matthew Cullen followed by a set by Ultraam will take place at the Colony in Woodstock, New York, on May 26 at 8pm. Tickets $10. For more information, call (845) 684-7625 or visit https://www.facebook.com/colonywoodstockny/.