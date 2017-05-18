Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Arts & Culture

Disc Jam Flies Back to Stephentown

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 9:00 AM

At last, summer’s just around the bend. So, as warm-up (heh) to my annual roundup of June summer music festivals, figured I’d tease you Daily Dosers with advance news of a fest or two—such as the return of Disc Jam, which will take place June 8-11 at the Stephentown outdoor recreation grounds.

Now in its seventh year, this disc golf-themed event features camping, family events, vendors, and yoga in and around its jam-friendly lineup of Dopapod, Turkuaz, Break Science Live Band, the Motet, Tauk, Manic Focus, Kung Fu, Consider the Source, Pink Talking Fish, Electric Beethoven, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Aqueous, Yheti, Esseks, Brightside, Of the Trees, Honeycomb, Snarky Puppy side project Ghost-Note, Spiritual Rez, Sophistafunk, Hayley Jane, Congo Sanchez, Wild Adriatic, live DJs, and more.

To get a taste, check out a bit of this full-length movie of Disc Jam 2016:

For more information, visit Facebook.com/DiscJamFestival.

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS