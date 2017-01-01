Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

January 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Poem: Deserted Garden 

By

Deserted Garden

Your soil is only rocks and glass from the broken window and its cement sill. The wild plants are dusty, shriveled, and dry. Only a few mint leaves are on the ground. The three stray cats nibble on the catnip and the squirrels cling to the bird feeder. Suddenly, the old poet opens the screechy screen door and rattles the plastic dirty bowl of dry, tasteless pellets and slowly bends down and places it on the cracked brick path that leads to the sturdy cement gray, paint scratched and peeled doorstep. The cats gather around and crunch until they have their fill and it's dawn.

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Poetry »

  • A poem by 8 year old following a writing prompt: “Your soil is only rocks and glass...”

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY January 1
1st Annual Holiday Art Show @ Roost Studios & Art Gallery
User Submitted

1st Annual Holiday Art Show

Thursdays-Sundays and Sat., Dec. 17, 7-10 p.m. Continues through Jan. 8 — Over 125 works of art from more than 60 different artists! All...
Catalyst Small Works Show @ Catalyst Gallery
User Submitted

Catalyst Small Works Show

Fridays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 8 — 4th annual Small Works show with painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media...

View all of today's events

Latest in Poetry

More by Iliana Melissis

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS