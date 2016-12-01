Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
December 01, 2016 Arts & Culture » Music

An evening with Chris Botti December 4th at the historic Paramount Theater! 

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop muisc and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Most recently, his latest album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 2013 55th Grammy Awards. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.

For tickets and info visit: paramounthudsonvalley.com

  • Don't miss Grammy Award Winning Chris Botti's Only Hudson Valley Appearance!

  • Opera in Phoenicia Park

    With its open-air format, where attendees picnic in the parks and watch the stars emerge during performances, and its $5 youth tickets, the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice is the perfect place to share with children a love of music and theater, in a variety of styles.
    • by Hillary Harvey
    • Jul 25, 2016
