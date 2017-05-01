Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
May 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Aquarius

Aquarius for May 2017 

Aquarius (January 20-February 19)

Your mind is on fire these days, and you might want to cool it off by a few degrees. Just a little air conditioning for the high-tech equipment that is your inner creative shop. Here's the thing to remember: Your productivity and creativity are not actually mental. Or, rather, you would be more productive and creative if you diverted some of your energy into emotional intelligence. This has a distinction: It's about listening and feeling rather than brainstorming. It's a holistic and integrated approach to thought. It's slower, it's deeper, and it works better. The Sun moving through Taurus is summoning you to do this: to get in contact with the inner ground of your own being and approach life from that perspective. It's difficult to do while you're plugged into a computer, phone, or TV. You will think different thoughts and have different ideas when you're sitting in the woods or even a park, or when you have a musical instrument or drawing pencils in your hand. If you're trying to figure something out, put down the screen or the mouse, and try sketching or sculpting. You're not a superficial person, but under the current astrology, you run the risk of losing access to your deepest levels of talent and sensitivity—and you have just as much potential to cultivate a whole new kind of depth and sensitivity.

