Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

April 01, 2017 Horoscopes » Aquarius

Pin It
Share

Aquarius 

By
click to enlarge aquarius.jpg

Astrology teaches us something obvious that I've never seen in a self-help book or learned in therapy training: Money and self-esteem are intimately related. We see this through the second house in astrology, which classically is about cash on hand and available resources, and in psychological astrology is about your relationship to yourself. In your solar chart this is Pisces, which at the moment is populated by an interesting assortment of planets (most of them new discoveries since the 1970s). Now Venus is about to enter Pisces, and conclude its retrograde journey mid-month with a conjunction to Chiron. This is about deciphering all the ways you hold back love and approval from yourself. Then you can learn a lot by answering those judgments in sane and humane ways. Nobody on our particular planet goes through life without some struggle over the right to exist. Aquarians in particular can grapple with a poignant sense of not fitting in. Yet as you figure out that this whole drama is moderated by your own state of self-acceptance, you will settle down and, in a sense, claim yourself. That means taking ownership of all your personal resources and talents; and that, in turn, is good for business and career. What you might offer to others must be yours to share, and that's the essence of full "belonging" in every sense of the word.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of January, February

  • Capricorn

  • Capricorn

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Pisces

  • Pisces

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • Horoscopes: Capricorn

  • Horoscopes: Capricorn

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • More »

More Aquarius »

  • Find out what's in the stars for you.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY April 14
Afternoon Studios: Earth Day @ The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
User Submitted

Afternoon Studios: Earth Day

Fri., April 14, 2-4 p.m. — Turn a day off into an artful one. Families with children of...

Starting Seeds

Fri., April 14, 3-5 p.m. — Inspire a passion for gardening. After a brief presentation on why eating...

View all of today's events

Latest in Aquarius

More by Eric Francis Coppolino

  • Sagittarius

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Aries

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017

  • Leo

    Find out what's in the stars for you.
    • by Eric Francis Coppolino
    • Apr 1, 2017
  • More »

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS