Art of Business: Lovin' Cup 

In opening All That Java, Samantha Sapienza took her inspiration from the West Coast. "I grew up in New York City and Millbrook and then spent 15 years in Seattle before moving back to Rhinebeck four years ago," she says, "and…
With its cedar shingles and red trim, Rough Cut is a cheerful presence on Route 44/55 and one of just a handful of eateries, including the Mountain Brauhaus and Gander Inn, along a 10-mile stretch of rural roadway. The brewpub is strategically located four miles southeast of Minnewaska State Park and its stream of hungry, thirsty hikers.