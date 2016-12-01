"Augie Goes to the Library" book release and paw-tograph signing, December 7 

click image
Augie, SUNY New Paltz's geese-herding dog, is back in his latest children's book adventure, "Augie Goes to the Library.” The main character himself will make an appearance at the Campus Bookstore (in the Student Union Building) on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 12 - 1 p.m., with co-authors Rachel Rigolino, SUNY New Paltz alumna and English instructor, and Mike Malloy, director of Environmental Health & Safety, to celebrate its release. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.newpaltz.edu/augie/
