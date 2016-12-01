Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

December 01, 2016 Arts & Culture » Books & Authors

Pin It
Share

"Augie Goes to the Library" book release and paw-tograph signing, December 7 

By
click image 8dw_featuredevent_sunynp_12.1.16.jpg
Augie, SUNY New Paltz's geese-herding dog, is back in his latest children's book adventure, "Augie Goes to the Library.” The main character himself will make an appearance at the Campus Bookstore (in the Student Union Building) on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 12 - 1 p.m., with co-authors Rachel Rigolino, SUNY New Paltz alumna and English instructor, and Mike Malloy, director of Environmental Health & Safety, to celebrate its release. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.newpaltz.edu/augie/.

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Books & Authors »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

Latest in Books & Authors

More by Chronogram Staff

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS