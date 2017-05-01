click to enlarge "Cheetah", Stephanie Rivers, acrylic and oil on canvas.

The ninth annual Beacon Open Studios tour features a self-guided tour of over 50 artist's studios the weekend of May 13-14. The event is free, citywide, and coincides with Beacon's monthly Second Saturday art gallery event. The kick-off is at Oak Vino Bar on Friday, May 12 and will feature work from all participating artists. On Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, artist studios will be open to the public from 12 to 6pm, with-easy-to-follow signs. For a full listing of participating artists and to pick up a free color catalog and map, stop by Hudson Beach Glass at 162 Main Street.